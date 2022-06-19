Wilton takes the “W” from Wapello

WAPELLO, Iowa (KWQC) - The Wilton Beavers jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back, topping Wapello 9-3.

Payton Ganzer was 3-3 at the plate, knocking in three runs, including two on a first inning homer. Charlotte Brown took the win on the mound, striking out 11. Wapello sophomre, Ava Boyson, had a two-run homer for the Arrows, and struck out five on the mound in relief.

