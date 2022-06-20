Another round of heat and humidity this week

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Your First Alert Forecast from Meteorologist Kyle Kiel: Lots of sunshine expected this afternoon with hot temperatures. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s with increasing humidity. The wind will be southwest 5-15 mph.

A FIRST ALERT DAY is in effect from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday for heat and humidity. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 90s, and with dew points in the upper 60s to lower 70s, feels like temperatures will reach 105°+ at times. Be sure to stay hydrated and limit time outdoors.

Tuesday evening a cold front may spark off a few storms. IF storms get going, there could be a couple strong to severe with strong winds and hail a possibility. Temperatures briefly cool down into the upper 80s Wednesday before 90s and higher humidity returns Thursday.

TODAY: Sunny, hot and humid. High: 95°. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Warm and muggy. Low: 70°. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: 98°. Heat index: 100° to 105°+.

