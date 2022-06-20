Cones for Kids at Whitey’s Monday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - During Cones for Kids, Monday Whitey’s Ice Cream will donate half their sales on all cones at all locations to Bethany for Children & Family.

“We are very happy to be holding the 36th annual Cones for Kids event to help support the programs and services offered by Bethany,” said Jon Tunberg, co-owner of Whitey’s Ice Cream.

The money raised during the event today will be used so Bethany’s caseworkers, educators, and therapists can help neglected children, homeless teens, and struggling families.

“With the increase in demand for social services during the pandemic, Bethany hopes for a record-setting fundraiser this summer,” said Christina McNamara-Schmidt, Bethany’s Director of Development & Communication. “We rely on generous local businesses and donors so our caseworkers, educators, and therapists can help neglected children, homeless teens, and struggling families. Cones for Kids is a special day for the agency and the children we serve.”

Enjoy a scoop from Whitey’s Ice Cream and help local kids and families in need.

“Bethany is a fantastic cause and the support shown by the Quad City community has been amazing over the years. We are proud to continue the tradition,” said Jeff Tunberg, co-owner of Whitey’s Ice Cream.

