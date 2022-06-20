Advertisement

Coroner identifies man fatally shot in Rock Island Sunday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson has identified a man fatally shot in Rock Island Sunday as 46-year-old Kevin Ford, Rock Island County.

Gustafson said Monday that an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Around 1:52 a.m. Sunday, Rock Island officers responded to the 1300 block of 14th Street for a report of a gunshot victim. Officers found Ford and a 31-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said in a media release.

They were taken by ambulance to Trinity Rock Island, where Ford died from his injuries.

The second man remains in critical condition, police said in the release.

No other information has been released as of Tuesday.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

