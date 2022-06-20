Advertisement

Crews respond to Davenport fire Monday afternoon

Crews are on the scene of a house fire in the 1100 block of Pershing Avenue in Davenport.
Crews are on the scene of a house fire in the 1100 block of Pershing Avenue in Davenport.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews are on the scene of a house fire in the 1100 block of Pershing Avenue.

A TV6 crew on the scene said Pershing Avenue is closed from 11th to 12th streets as crews work to put out the fire. 12th Street from Pershing Avenue to Iowa Street is also closed.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

Crews are on the scene of a house fire in the 1100 block of Pershing Avenue in Davenport.
Crews are on the scene of a house fire in the 1100 block of Pershing Avenue in Davenport.(KWQC)

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The latest COVID-19 transmission map for Illinois as of June 17, 2022.
64 Illinois counties on watch for high or medium level COVID-19 spread
Police were called to the 1300 block of 14th Street following shots fired in the area.
One dead, another in critical condition following shots fired in Rock Island
(Source: WALB)
Knox County Sheriff’s Department says two drowned in Altona pond
Police respond to multi-vehicle accident in Bettendorf
Police respond to multi-vehicle accident in Bettendorf
No injuries were reported after a burning yacht called “Elusive” sank in the Piscataqua River.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Burning yacht ‘Elusive’ sinks in river

Latest News

Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Five Star Fakes: Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
The Rev. Stacie Fidlar will serve a six-year term as bishop, the Northern Illinois Synod of...
Rock Island pastor elected to serve as bishop of the Northern Illinois Synod
The Rev. Stacie Fidlar will serve a six-year term as bishop, the Northern Illinois Synod of...
Rock Island pastor elected to serve as bishop of the Northern Illinois Synod
The shooting is under investigation.
Coroner identifies man fatally shot in Rock Island Sunday