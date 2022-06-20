FIRST ALERT DAY Tuesday (06-21) 12 PM- 8 PM for excessive heat

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The first day of astronomical summer will be coming in hot. A First Alert Day will be in effect Tuesday from 12 PM to 8 PM for excessive heat. Heat and humidity will peak for the week Tuesday. Temperatures will warm to 95-99 degrees with heat index values expected to near 100-105 in most spots. This heat will be dangerous to those who spend too much time outdoors without properly taking breaks, staying hydrated and finding relief in cooler or air-conditioned spots. After, a front moves in and will help highs drop to the low 90s Wednesday.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

