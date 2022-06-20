Advertisement

Lee County deputies investigate after 1 found dead, another injured in Amboy

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AMBOY, Ill. (KWQC) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after deputies found a man dead and a woman injured Sunday in Amboy, Illinois.

The Lee County deputies responded about 8:52 a.m. to 73 East Kellen Drive for a neighbor asking for help.

According to deputies, a woman, identified as 19-year-old Emma Hicks, was found with injuries. She was transported to an area hospital, then OSF in Rockford for treatment of her injuries.

Deputies also found 21-year-old Garret R. Hicks, who was dead from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the release.

Lee County Detectives were called to the scene to continue the investigation, deputies said. The Lee County Coroner’s Office is scheduling an inquest.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Amboy Fire Department, Amboy Police Department, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services and Lee County Coroner’s Office.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.

