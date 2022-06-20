Advertisement

More Sun, More Heat, More Humidity To Start The Week

Summer Begins at 4:14 AM CDT Tuesday
Temperatures and humidity will be on the rise over the next 48 hours, all under mostly sunny skies.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Get ready for another period of unseasonably warm temperatures as heat and humidity build into the region to start the week. Expect sunny, hot and humid conditions today, with highs in the lower to middle 90′s. The heat index could reach 100. More heat and humidity on the way for Tuesday as readings soar into the mid to upper 90′s. Factor in that warm, sultry air and the “feels like” temperatures could reach 105°+. A FIRST ALERT DAY for extreme heat will be in effect from noon until 8 PM Tuesday. A front is expected to sweep through the region Tuesday evening, bringing slight chance for a shower or storm, and a bit of relief in the form of slightly lower humidity, but temperatures will remain well above normal through the end of the week and beyond. Look for highs in the mid 80′s to low 90′s through the period.

TODAY: Sunny, hot and humid. High: 95°. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Warm and muggy. Low: 73°. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: 98°. Heat index: 100° to 105°.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The latest COVID-19 transmission map for Illinois as of June 17, 2022.
64 Illinois counties on watch for high or medium level COVID-19 spread
Police were called to the 1300 block of 14th Street following shots fired in the area.
One dead, another in critical condition following shots fired in Rock Island
(Source: WALB)
Knox County Sheriff’s Department says two drowned in Altona pond
Police respond to multi-vehicle accident in Bettendorf
Police respond to multi-vehicle accident in Bettendorf
No injuries were reported after a burning yacht called “Elusive” sank in the Piscataqua River.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Burning yacht ‘Elusive’ sinks in river

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
More Sun, More Heat, More Humidity To Start The Week
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Warming trend continues
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Warm Sunshine For Your Sunday
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
A Sunny & Pleasant Weekend Ahead