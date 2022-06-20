More Sun, More Heat, More Humidity To Start The Week

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Get ready for another period of unseasonably warm temperatures as heat and humidity build into the region to start the week. Expect sunny, hot and humid conditions today, with highs in the lower to middle 90′s. The heat index could reach 100. More heat and humidity on the way for Tuesday as readings soar into the mid to upper 90′s. Factor in that warm, sultry air and the “feels like” temperatures could reach 105°+. A FIRST ALERT DAY for extreme heat will be in effect from noon until 8 PM Tuesday. A front is expected to sweep through the region Tuesday evening, bringing slight chance for a shower or storm, and a bit of relief in the form of slightly lower humidity, but temperatures will remain well above normal through the end of the week and beyond. Look for highs in the mid 80′s to low 90′s through the period.

TODAY: Sunny, hot and humid. High: 95°. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Warm and muggy. Low: 73°. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: 98°. Heat index: 100° to 105°.

