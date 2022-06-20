Advertisement

Multiple people injured during shooting in DC, police say

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - Multiple people including a police officer have been injured in a shooting Sunday, D.C. police said.

The shooting reportedly occurred during an event called Moechella, described as an “Advocacy Festival Amplifying the Culture of Washington DC.”

Police were responding to the U Street area in Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The latest COVID-19 transmission map for Illinois as of June 17, 2022.
64 Illinois counties on watch for high or medium level COVID-19 spread
Police respond to multi-vehicle accident in Bettendorf
Police respond to multi-vehicle accident in Bettendorf
Police were called to the 1300 block of 14th Street following shots fired in the area.
One dead, another in critical condition following shots fired in Rock Island
As temperatures continue to rise, officials are reminding everyone: never leave children or...
Rock Island County warns parents not to leave children in cars
(Source: WALB)
Knox County Sheriff’s Department says two drowned in Altona pond

Latest News

The First Alert Day will be in effect for excessive heat.
Tomorrow warmth
FILE - People attend Juneteenth celebrations in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, on June...
Juneteenth celebrations emphasize ending racial disparities
Knox County Sheriff’s Department says two drowned in Altona pond
Knox County Sheriff’s Department says two drowned in Altona pond
Tulsa police arrested a man after they say he impersonated an officer to keep a 16-year-old at...
Man arrested for impersonating officer, keeping teen runaway at home, police say