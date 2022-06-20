One person hospitalized in UTV crash involving 5 juveniles in Jo Daviess County

NORA, Ill. (KWQC) - One person had to be taken to a hospital after an UTV overturned on a road in rural Nora, Illinois. According to the Jo Daviess Sherriff’s Office, it happened at 11:49 Friday night on N. Williams Road. Deputies learned 43-year-old Jessica Lawson of Lena, Illinois was operating a 2016 Polaris Ranger with five juvenile passengers when she lost control on loose gravel and flipped the vehicle on the roadway.

One female juvenile was taken to a hospital in Freeport for treatment of injuries. The children riding the vehicle ranged in age from 10 to 14 years old. Lawson was cited for failure to reduce speed/accident and operating a non-highway vehicle on the roadway.

