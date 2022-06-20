Police: Woman charged with child endangerment after leaving baby in car while shopping

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport woman was arrested after police say she left a baby in the car while shopping at Walmart Sunday.

Vickie K Keil, 71, is charged with child endangerment with a serious injury, a Class C felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

According to an arrest affidavit:

Davenport Police responded about 10:31 a.m. Sunday to Walmart on West Kimberly Road for a report of a baby left in a locked car with the windows rolled up.

Keil went into Walmart to shop, she told police she had forgotten she had the baby in the car.

The baby’s injuries were high body temp, sweating badly and very high blood pressure.

After the window was broken and vented for about 20 minutes, the interior temperature was still 114 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the affidavit.

Keil is currently out on bond, according to court records.

