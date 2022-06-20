Rock Island pastor elected to serve as bishop of the Northern Illinois Synod

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island pastor was elected Saturday to serve as bishop of the Northern Illinois Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

The Rev. Stacie Fidlar will serve a six-year term as bishop, the Northern Illinois Synod of ELCA said in a media release.

The election took place during a synod assembly online on June 5 and 12 and then in person at Augustana College on June 17 and 18.

Fidlar was elected on the fifth ballot with 219 votes to 111 votes for the Rev. Dr. Janet Hunt, pastor of First Lutheran Church in DeKalb. A total of 166 votes was needed for the election.

The bishop-elect, Fidlar has served as pastor of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Rock Island since 1999. She served as pastor of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Seneca from 1995 to 1999 and as interim pastor of St. James Lutheran Church in Forreston in 1995, the ELCA said.

Fidlar earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Religion with Asian Studies concentration from Augustana College in Rock Island in 1991 and her Master of Divinity degree from Lutheran School of Theology at Chicago in 1995, ELCA said. She completed the Shalem Institute Group Leaders Program in 2002 and participates in ongoing continuing education with foci on leadership, spirituality, and foundation management.

Fidlar will take office on Sept. 1, and her installation is scheduled for Oct. 8 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Rockford, Illinois. Presiding Bishop Elizabeth Eaton will officiate the installation.

According to the ELCA, Bishop Jeffrey Clements is retiring and has served as bishop of the Northern Illinois Synod since 2012.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.