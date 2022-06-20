Advertisement

Temperature inside a vehicle can get dangerously hot within a matter of minutes in extreme heat

By Kyle Kiel
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - There have been two incidents in the last week of children being left in hot vehicles.

One incident happened in Silvis, Illinois last week, with another incident over the weekend in Davenport.

The inside of your vehicle can reach dangerous temperatures within as little as 10 minutes, which is why it is important to never leave a child or pet in a vehicle.

According to noheatstrok.org, 38 children die in the United States every year after being left in a hot vehicle unattended. Through June 20, there have been at least four deaths in 2022.

When the temperature is 95°, the inside of a parked vehicle can warm up 20° in as little as 10 minutes, and more than 40° within an hour to 136°.

The images below show how quickly the inside of vehicles warm up when temperatures are at 70°, 80° and 95°.

A look at how fast the temperature rises in an hour.
A look at how fast the temperature rises in an hour.
A look at how fast the temperature rises in an hour.
A look at how fast the temperature rises in an hour.
A look at how fast the temperature rises in an hour.
A look at how fast the temperature rises in an hour.

