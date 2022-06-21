1 person missing after grain bins collapsed in Yarmouth, deputies say
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
YARMOUTH, Iowa (KWQC) - One person is missing according to deputies after grain bins collapsed at the Yarmouth Elevator Tuesday morning.
The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office responded to Yarmouth Elevator about 8:08 a.m. for a report of the grain bin collapsing, according to deputies.
This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.
