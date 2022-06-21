Citizen scientists needed for water quality testing in Scott County July 16

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - Calling all citizen scientists! Partners of Scott County Watersheds is looking for volunteers to participate its annual summer water quality monitoring event on Sat., July 16 from 8:00 a.m. to noon.

Volunteers will meet at the Eldridge Fire Department for a brief training on water quality testing while enjoying complimentary coffee and donuts. After training, small groups will head out to area streams around Scott County to collect data. The testing includes pH, nitrogen, chloride, and more. After collecting is completed, groups will meet for free pizza and t-shirts.

The data collected during the event goes to one of the largest water quality databases in Iowa. It is then analyzed for patterns and trends to identify any areas of environmental concern. With this information, Partners of Scott County Watersheds can take the next steps to protect and improve water quality.

Register to volunteer for this event at http://xstreamcleanup.org/upcoming-events. Volunteers of all ages and backgrounds are welcome to join; no prior experience is necessary!

For questions, contact info@partnersofscottcountywatersheds.org.

