‘Cones for Kids’ benefits child mental health in the Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Quad City ice cream parlor and a social services organization in Moline teamed up to benefit children’s mental health with a sweet treat on Monday.

Whitey’s Ice Cream held the 36th annual Cones for Kids Benefiting Bethany for Children and Families

The organization offers a school-based model for behavioral and mental health issues that fit in with a child’s daily education. It also serves children’s welfare through a wide variety of other services from foster care and adoption resources to teen pregnancy and sex education programing in schools.

According to Christina McNamara with Bethany, one in five people reported symptoms of anxiety and depression during the pandemic.

“We want to make sure that all kids have access to care,” McNamara said. “They have a right to care. [We want] that they have someone to remind them, and that they don’t miss those appointments, because the consistent care certainly is the best care. We want everyone to get the help that they need.”

During ‘Cones for Kids’ half of the sales for every cone sold at Whitey’s locations across the Quad Cities will benefit Bethany’s services.

Vice President of Whitey’s Annika Tunberg said helping kids by buying ice cream just makes sense.

“We love that they help support children and families in the community,” Tunberg said. “All the great work that they do for through therapy, through food through health, they offer so many great services. It’s so in line with the things we care about in the way we want to help the community.”

With Pride Month more than halfway through, McNamara said its services aim to help LGBTQ+ kids find someone they trust. Especially as the Trevor Project reports that 45% of LGBTQ+ youth considered attempting suicide last year.

“We do know that those individuals who have a supportive friend or a supportive family member are more comfortable with their individuality,” McNamara said. “[They are] less likely to want to harm themselves and [more likely] to feel supported. We certainly want the community to know that we are here to serve anyone in need.”

As the stigma around mental health continues to break down, McNamara hopes the community will keep bringing awareness to these issues.

“More people are willing to talk about it. We had a lot of well known people talk about it,” McNamara said. “I think it’s just becoming something that people feel can be addressed and can be cured just like diabetes, and we certainly have lots of counseling and programs and medication to help these people.”

For information on donating or finding out more about Bethany for Children and Families services visit their website.

