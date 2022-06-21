‘Cops N Kids’ Community Book Drive to be held Friday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC is joining with The Book Rack to hold a “Cops N Kids” Community Book Drive Friday at the TV6 studio.

Help us spread the love of reading by donating to the “Cops N Kids” Community Book Drive.

With help from the Davenport Police Department, every book you donate will go to children and their families around the area.

Viewers can drive up to the station, at 805 Brady Street, and drop off a children’s book or monetary donation from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Checks must be made out to TMBC.

The event is sponsored by The Book Rack in Davenport, Iowa.

