Grow Clinton Awarded over $32,000 to Recertify Lincolnway Industrial Rail & Air Park

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton County Development Association awarded Grow Clinton with a $32,063 grant to help recertify the Lincolnway Industrial Rail & Air Park.

The Lincolnway Industrial Rail & Air Park represents one of the most substantial economic development assets in the Greater Clinton Region with its location adjacent to U.S. Highway 30 and the Clinton Municipal Airport, Grow Clinton said in a media release. With immediate access to the Union Pacific Railroad east-west mainline and the availability of reliable infrastructure, the park is an ideal location for any industrial company seeking to expand operations or relocate.

In 2016, the Lincolnway Industrial Rail & Air Park received its Certified Site designation from the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA).

“The site certification process is intense,” said Andy Sokolovich, President & CEO of Grow Clinton. “Not only is it an investment of time, but there’s also a cost associated with the dozens of reports, studies, mapping, and management of the process. However, it’s well worth it, as the effort sets us apart from the competition.”

In preparation for the Lincolnway Industrial Rail & Air Park recertification, the Grow Clinton team applied for a grant through the Clinton County Development Association (CCDA) in the spring of 2022, Grow Clinton said.

Recently, according to the press release, Grow Clinton received notice that they were awarded $32,063. Grow Clinton will leverage the funding to complete the necessary steps toward recertification, ensuring that the park remains development ready and continues to attract prospective employers to the region.

“Thank you to the Clinton County Development Association for their generous contribution,” Sokolovich said. “Your investment is an excellent example of teamwork and collaboration toward the economic growth of our communities.”

According to Grow Clinton, the Lincolnway Industrial Rail & Air Park recertification will be completed in July 2022.

