Advertisement

Heat Advisory in effect until 7 p.m.; Few storms this evening

Summer Officially Began at 4:14 AM CDT
FIRST ALERT DAY: Get ready for 90° temperatures, and triple digit heat index readings this afternoon.
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Your First Alert Forecast from Meteorologist Kyle Kiel: ***A FIRST ALERT DAY for extreme heat and humidity will be in effect from noon until 8 PM Tuesday*** Temperatures this afternoon reach the middle to upper 90s with heat index values between 100° and 105°+.

Aside from a few passing clouds, nothing but sunshine is expected this afternoon with a breezy southwest wind 10-20 mph. A cold front tracking in from the northwest will spark a scattered of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and midnight. There is a level 1 risk of severe weather for gusty wind and large hail, but the overall risk of any severe storms is quite low today.

Humidity will be lower Wednesday, with temperatures dropping back to the upper 80s. It will increase again Thursday as highs reach the lower 90s. Another chance of storms rolls in Friday and Saturday, followed by lower humidity.

Stay safe during this extended heat wave
Stay safe during this extended heat wave(KWQC)

TODAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: 98°. Heat index: 100° to 105°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening, some possibly strong to severe. Partial clearing overnight. Low: 70°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and warm, not as humid. High: 88°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keil is charged with child endangerment with serious injury.
Police: Woman charged with child endangerment after leaving baby in car while shopping
Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson has identified a man fatally shot in Rock Island...
Coroner identifies man fatally shot in Rock Island Sunday
Crews are on the scene of a house fire in the 1100 block of Pershing Avenue in Davenport.
Crews respond to Davenport fire Monday afternoon
The latest COVID-19 transmission map for Illinois as of June 17, 2022.
64 Illinois counties on watch for high or medium level COVID-19 spread
Lee County deputies investigate after 1 found dead, another injured in Amboy

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Oppressive Heat & Humidity Will Continue Today
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Another round of high heat and humidity Tuesday
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
More Sun, More Heat, More Humidity To Start The Week
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
More Sun, More Heat, More Humidity To Start The Week