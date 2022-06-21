Heat Advisory in effect until 7 p.m.; Few storms this evening

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Your First Alert Forecast from Meteorologist Kyle Kiel: ***A FIRST ALERT DAY for extreme heat and humidity will be in effect from noon until 8 PM Tuesday*** Temperatures this afternoon reach the middle to upper 90s with heat index values between 100° and 105°+.

Aside from a few passing clouds, nothing but sunshine is expected this afternoon with a breezy southwest wind 10-20 mph. A cold front tracking in from the northwest will spark a scattered of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and midnight. There is a level 1 risk of severe weather for gusty wind and large hail, but the overall risk of any severe storms is quite low today.

Humidity will be lower Wednesday, with temperatures dropping back to the upper 80s. It will increase again Thursday as highs reach the lower 90s. Another chance of storms rolls in Friday and Saturday, followed by lower humidity.

Stay safe during this extended heat wave (KWQC)

TODAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: 98°. Heat index: 100° to 105°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening, some possibly strong to severe. Partial clearing overnight. Low: 70°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and warm, not as humid. High: 88°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.