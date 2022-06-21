Advertisement

Illinois State Police K9 Odin to Receive Protective Vest Thanks to Donation

Donation for vest provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PESOTUM, Illinois (KWQC) - Illinois State Police (ISP) K9 Odin will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., according to a press release sent by the Illinois State Police. K9 Odin’s vest is sponsored by Don and Misty Fike of Galesburg, IL. and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always.” Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States, said the Illinois State Police. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and National Institute of Justice (NIJ) certified.

According to the press release, since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided more than 4,682 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations. The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate.

There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org, or you may mail your contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.

