Judas Priest, Legendary Heavy Metal Band, To Make Stop At TaxSlayer Center

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - In a media release, the TaxSlayer Center announced that heavy metal legends Judas Priest announced the dates of their “50 Heavy Metal Years” American tour, and they are making a stop at the TaxSlayer Center on October 29. The 50 Heavy Metal Years tour is set to occur in the Fall of 2022 and will also feature Queensryche as openers according to the release. Judas Priest were recently announced as a member of 2022′s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction class and are coming off their highest charting album of their career with 2018′s “Firepower” going to #5 on the Billboard 200.

“After the horrific last few years of restrictions we’ve all had to endure, what better place to break free, than the land of the free - the USA!” said Judas Priest bassist Ian Hill.

Judas Priest originally formed in 1970 in Birmingham, England (an area that many feel birthed heavy metal). The original nucleus of musicians would go on to change the face of heavy metal. Throughout the 70′s Priest were responsible for helping trail blaze metal with such classic offerings as ‘Sad Wings of Destiny’ (1976) ‘Sin After Sin’ (1977) and ‘Hell Bent for Leather’ (1978) as well as one of the genre’s top live recordings ‘Unleashed in the East’ (1979) among others.

It was during the 80′s that Priest conquered the world, becoming a global arena headliner on the strength of such all-time classics as ‘British Steel’ (1980) and ‘Screaming for Vengeance’ (1982), as well as being one of the first metal bands to be embraced by the then-burgeoning MTV, plus performing at some of the decades biggest concerts (1980′s Monsters of Rock, 1983′s US Festival, and 1985′s Live Aid) and being the first to exclusively wear leather and studs – a look that began during this era and would eventually be embraced by metal heads throughout the world. Priest’s success continued throughout the 90′s and beyond with the addition of drummer Scott Travis, as evidenced by such additional stellar offerings as ‘Painkiller’ (1990) ‘Angel of Retribution’ (2005) and ‘A Touch of Evil: Live’ (2009) the latter of which saw Priest win a Grammy Award for a killer rendition of the classic ‘Dissident Aggressor’.

Priest’s next studio effort would arrive in 2014 ‘Redeemer of Souls’ which was supported by another strong tour. In 2018, Priest unleashed their latest studio album ‘Firepower’ (produced by Andy Sneap and Tom Allom) which received global success and critical acclaim. In 2020, a fully official and authorized photographic book, ‘Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal Years,’ was issued, followed in 2021 by the 42-CD box set, ‘Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal Years of Music.’

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.