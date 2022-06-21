Advertisement

Lane Closure in Moline Due to Traffic Signal Repair

Lane closure and repair expected to take all day Tuesday into Wednesday
Road Work
Road Work(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - There is a lane closure at 19th Street and Avenue of the Cities due to traffic signal repair, the City of Moline said in a press release. The release said the right lane moving West bound on Avenue of the Cities, on the I-74 overpass, will be closed effective immediately .

The City of Moline expects the repairs and lane closure are expected to take place all day today, June 21 and possibly into tomorrow June 22.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keil is charged with child endangerment with serious injury.
Police: Woman charged with child endangerment after leaving baby in car while shopping
Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson has identified a man fatally shot in Rock Island...
Coroner identifies man fatally shot in Rock Island Sunday
Crews are on the scene of a house fire in the 1100 block of Pershing Avenue in Davenport.
Crews respond to Davenport fire Monday afternoon
Lee County deputies investigate after 1 found dead, another injured in Amboy
An FDNY firefighter from Long Beach was killed when a tree fell on his vehicle during a family...
‘He was a love of a lifetime’: Firefighter killed when tree falls on car

Latest News

It has been extended for strong evening thunderstorms.
FIRST ALERT DAY until midnight for excessive heat and strong thunderstorms
Partners of Scott County Watersheds is looking for volunteers to test streams around the county...
Citizen scientists needed for water quality testing in Scott County July 16
Adjacent to U.S. Highway 30 and the Clinton Municipal Airport, the Lincolnway Industrial Rail &...
Grow Clinton Awarded over $32,000 to Recertify Lincolnway Industrial Rail & Air Park
‘Cones for Kids’ benefits child mental health in the Quad Cities
‘Cones for Kids’ benefits child mental health in the Quad Cities