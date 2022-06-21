Lane Closure in Moline Due to Traffic Signal Repair

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - There is a lane closure at 19th Street and Avenue of the Cities due to traffic signal repair, the City of Moline said in a press release. The release said the right lane moving West bound on Avenue of the Cities, on the I-74 overpass, will be closed effective immediately .

The City of Moline expects the repairs and lane closure are expected to take place all day today, June 21 and possibly into tomorrow June 22.

