Muscatine police investigate armed robbery

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at Pearl City Tobacco and Liquor Monday.

Muscatine police responded about 9:33 p.m. to the store at 200 Green Street for a report of an armed robbery, according to a media release.

According to police, witnesses reported a person entered the store, showed a handgun and left with an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise.

Police said there were no reported injuries.

The Muscatine Police Department asks anyone with information regarding the robbery to call Detective Adam Raisbeck at 563-263-9922 extension 665 or by submitting an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at www.qccrimestoppers.com.

