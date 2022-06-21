Advertisement

Officials: Plane fire at Miami airport, 3 minor injuries

The plane was carrying 126 people, and three were taken to a nearby hospital for minor...
The plane was carrying 126 people, and three were taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries, a Miami-Dade Aviation Department spokesman said.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) — A passenger plane carrying 126 people caught fire after landing Tuesday at Miami International Airport when its landing gear collapsed, though no serious injuries were reported, authorities said.

The fire was caused by the collapse of landing gear on a Red Air flight arriving from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Miami-Dade Aviation Department spokesman Greg Chin said in an email to The Associated Press.

The plane was carrying 126 people, and three were taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries, he added.

Other passengers were being bussed from the plane to the terminal.

TV news images showed the plane appeared to have come to rest in grass beside the runway and it and a large area around it were apparently doused with firefighters’ chemicals. At least three firefighting vehicles were positioned nearby.

