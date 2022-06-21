Oppressive Heat & Humidity Will Continue Today

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- ***A FIRST ALERT DAY for extreme heat and humidity will be in effect from noon until 8 PM Tuesday***

Summer officially began at 4:14 AM, but the summer-like heat is definitely getting a head start this morning. Look for sunny skies with highs soaring into the mid to upper 90′s. The oppressive humidity could push the heat index to 105 degrees or better this afternoon. A HEAT ADVISORY remains in effect until 7 PM. By early evening, a front will approach the region that could produce a few thunderstorms. There is a marginal risk that some storms could become strong to severe before exiting late night. Sunshine returns Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 80′s to low 90′s followed by a chance for showers and storms by the end of the week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: 98°. Heat index: 100° to 105°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms this evening, some possibly strong to severe. Partial clearing overnight. Low: 68°. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and warm, not as humid. High: 89°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

