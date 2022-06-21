Advertisement

Oppressive Heat & Humidity Will Continue Today

Summer Officially Began at 4:14 AM CDT
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- ***A FIRST ALERT DAY for extreme heat and humidity will be in effect from noon until 8 PM Tuesday***

Summer officially began at 4:14 AM, but the summer-like heat is definitely getting a head start this morning. Look for sunny skies with highs soaring into the mid to upper 90′s. The oppressive humidity could push the heat index to 105 degrees or better this afternoon. A HEAT ADVISORY remains in effect until 7 PM.  By early evening, a front will approach the region that could produce a few thunderstorms. There is a marginal risk that some storms could become strong to severe before exiting late night. Sunshine returns Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 80′s to low 90′s followed by a chance for showers and storms by the end of the week.

TODAY:  Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: 98°. Heat index: 100° to 105°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms this evening, some possibly strong to severe. Partial clearing overnight. Low: 68°. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY:  Sunny and warm, not as humid. High: 89°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keil is charged with child endangerment with serious injury.
Police: Woman charged with child endangerment after leaving baby in car while shopping
Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson has identified a man fatally shot in Rock Island...
Coroner identifies man fatally shot in Rock Island Sunday
Crews are on the scene of a house fire in the 1100 block of Pershing Avenue in Davenport.
Crews respond to Davenport fire Monday afternoon
The latest COVID-19 transmission map for Illinois as of June 17, 2022.
64 Illinois counties on watch for high or medium level COVID-19 spread
Lee County deputies investigate after 1 found dead, another injured in Amboy

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Another round of high heat and humidity Tuesday
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
More Sun, More Heat, More Humidity To Start The Week
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
More Sun, More Heat, More Humidity To Start The Week
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Warming trend continues