Police investigate after 1 injured in Muscatine

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Police Department is investigating after a man was stabbed in the leg Monday.

Muscatine police responded about 10:40 a.m. to the 800 block of 8th Street for a reported person stabbed, according to a media release.

According to police, officers found 45-year-old Jeramy Hindlebaugh lying in the front yard with a stab wound to his leg. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Officers found that Hindlebaugh was involved in a previous disturbance in the 2400 block of Park Avenue, police said. It was there he was stabbed.

According to police, Hindlebaugh then drove himself to the 800 block of 8th Street.

Police believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing, a suspect has been identified, however, no charges have been filed.

Police ask anyone that may have information related to this incident is encouraged to call Detective Jeff DeVrieze at (563) 263-9922.

