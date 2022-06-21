Rock Island police searching for man considered ‘dangerous fugitive’

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Police in Rock Island are asking for help from the public in finding a wanted man. On Wednesday, June 16, police obtained an arrest warrant for 28-year-old Derrick B. Nephew, Jr. on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm. Bond is set at $300,000.

In a post on social media, police say Nephew is a “dangerous fugitive”. Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

