Advertisement

State Dept confirms death of 2nd American in Ukraine war

Melania rests as she works clearing the rubble of a temple that was destroyed during attacks in...
Melania rests as she works clearing the rubble of a temple that was destroyed during attacks in Gorenka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, June 6, 2022.(Source: AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department is confirming the death of a U.S. citizen in Ukraine who is believed to be only the second American to have been killed in the conflict there.

The department said Tuesday that Stephen Zabielski had died in Ukraine and that it is in touch with his family to provide consular support and assistance. “Out of respect to the family during this difficult time, we have nothing further,” it said.

The department did not provide a date or the circumstances of his death but an obituary published in his hometown newspaper said Zabielski, 53, had died on May 15. The Recorder in Amsterdam, New York, where Zabielski had lived until 2018, said he had been killed while fighting in the village of Dorozhniank, Ukraine.

Zabielski is at least the second American to have been killed in combat in Ukraine. In late April, Willy Joseph Cancel, a 22-year-old former Marine from Tennessee was killed fighting in Ukraine.

In brief comments about Zabielski, the State Department reiterated longstanding advice it has given to Americans not to travel to Ukraine for any reason due to the fighting.

Ukrainian forces perform the task of disposing of unexploded munitions dropped across the region during Russian airstrikes. (CNN, National Guard of Ukraine)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keil is charged with child endangerment with serious injury.
Police: Woman charged with child endangerment after leaving baby in car while shopping
Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson has identified a man fatally shot in Rock Island...
Coroner identifies man fatally shot in Rock Island Sunday
Crews are on the scene of a house fire in the 1100 block of Pershing Avenue in Davenport.
Crews respond to Davenport fire Monday afternoon
Lee County deputies investigate after 1 found dead, another injured in Amboy
An FDNY firefighter from Long Beach was killed when a tree fell on his vehicle during a family...
‘He was a love of a lifetime’: Firefighter killed when tree falls on car

Latest News

The Supreme Court ruled that a Maine tuition program cannot exclude religious private schools.
Supreme Court rules religious schools can get Maine tuition aid
Archaeologists discover historic shipwreck on Oregon coast.
LOOK: Pieces of historic shipwreck discovered on west coast
It has been extended for strong evening thunderstorms.
FIRST ALERT DAY until midnight for excessive heat and strong thunderstorms
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson takes part in drills at the NFL football team's...
Deshaun Watson settles 20 of 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits
Most of the storms end before midnight.
FIRST ALERT DAY EXTENDED: Heat this afternoon and strong storms this evening