Water Main Work Will Cause Boil Order In Silvis

Residents On 12th Street Between 4th And 5th Avenue Will Be Under Boil Order
By Sharon DeRycke
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SILIVS, Iowa (KWQC) -Crews in Silvis will be working to repair a water main on Tuesday along 5th avenue. While crews are working, water will be shut off for periods of time and 12th street will be closed. Once the work is completed residents on 12th street from 4th avenue to 5th avenue will be under a mandatory boil order for at least 24 hours. City officials say they will notify residents when the boil order is lifted.

