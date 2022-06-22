Advertisement

1 hurt after overnight shooting in Davenport

File photo of police lights.
File photo of police lights.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 2:49 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police are investigating an overnight shooting.

According to a press release, officers responded to the 1300 block of Ripley Street at 10:15 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a person injured by gunfire.

When officers arrived, they say they found a 28-year-old woman with a serious, but not a life-threatening gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say the initial investigation showed there was a verbal argument between several people, which led to the shots being fired.

At this time, police have not announced any arrests related to this incident.

Police say the shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keil is charged with child endangerment with serious injury.
Police: Woman charged with child endangerment after leaving baby in car while shopping
Rock Island Police say he is a dangerous fugitive wanted on firearm charges.
Rock Island police searching for man considered ‘dangerous fugitive’
Lee County deputies found 1 dead, another injured in Amboy
The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office responded to Yarmouth Elevator about 8:08 a.m. for a...
1 person missing after grain bins collapsed in Yarmouth, deputies say
Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson has identified a man fatally shot in Rock Island...
Coroner identifies man fatally shot in Rock Island Sunday

Latest News

The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office responded to Yarmouth Elevator about 8:08 a.m. for a...
First responders continue search for missing Yarmouth Elevator employee overnight
First Alert Forecast - After evening storms Tuesday night the weather quiets down!
The Muscatine Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at Pearl City Tobacco and...
Muscatine police investigate armed robbery
Police in Rock Island are asking for help from the public in finding a wanted man.
Rock Island police searching for man considered ‘dangerous fugitive’