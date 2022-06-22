1 hurt after overnight shooting in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police are investigating an overnight shooting.

According to a press release, officers responded to the 1300 block of Ripley Street at 10:15 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a person injured by gunfire.

When officers arrived, they say they found a 28-year-old woman with a serious, but not a life-threatening gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say the initial investigation showed there was a verbal argument between several people, which led to the shots being fired.

At this time, police have not announced any arrests related to this incident.

Police say the shooting remains under investigation.

