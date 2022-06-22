Becoming sunny this afternoon

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Showers and storms will continue to drop SSE out of the area this morning as the cold front continues to push through. While the front will only bring a modest cool down, the humidity will be much more manageable today compared to Tuesday. Quiet weather will continue this afternoon and Thursday before actieve weather returns Friday and Saturday. There is the chance for a few storms Friday morning, but the better potential for strong storms and heavy rain may set up near our area Friday night into Saturday morning. Once this system moves out our string of upper 80s and 90º days will end and we will have a nice stretch of low 80s by early next week.

TODAY: Becoming sunny. High: 87º. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 62º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 90ºCopyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.