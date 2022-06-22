Advertisement

Field of Dreams TV series taking applications for paid extras

Filming is planned to take place from September to early October, organizers say.
Filming is planned to take place from September to early October, organizers say.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWQC) - A series adaptation of “Field of Dreams” is set to begin filming around Labor Day in Iowa.

Produce Iowa group says there is an open call for paid extras in the Peacock series.

Filming is planned to take place from September to early October, organizers say. For more information about applying for a role, click here.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keil is charged with child endangerment with serious injury.
Police: Woman charged with child endangerment after leaving baby in car while shopping
Rock Island Police say he is a dangerous fugitive wanted on firearm charges.
Rock Island police searching for man considered ‘dangerous fugitive’
The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office responded to Yarmouth Elevator about 8:08 a.m. for a...
First responders continue search for missing Yarmouth Elevator employee overnight
File photo of police lights.
1 hurt after overnight shooting in Davenport
Lee County deputies found 1 dead, another injured in Amboy

Latest News

Hunters are making their way up to their favorite hunting spots for firearm deer hunting season.
Reynolds expands deer hunting with semi-automatic rifles
‘Cops N Kids’ Community Book Drive to be held Friday
‘Cops N Kids’ Community Book Drive to be held Friday
Becoming sunny today
Becoming sunny today
File photo of police lights.
1 hurt after overnight shooting in Davenport