First responders continue search for missing Yarmouth Elevator employee overnight

By KWQC Staff and Hernan Gutierrez
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
YARMOUTH, Iowa (KWQC) - Emergency responders in Des Moines County continued to search for a missing employee at the site of a collapsed grain bin Tuesday night.

As of 9 p.m., Des Moines Count Emergency Management Agency officials said they expected to continue the search overnight. The rain forecasted in the area will not hinder their “search and response” operation.

According to the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, they received the call at 8:08 a.m to the Yarmouth Elevator. Iowa Task Force One (IA-TF1), a search and rescue unit, was called and assisted in securing the scene around mid-afternoon.

Gina Hardin, a coordinator with Des Moines County EMA said K-9s also assisted in the search.

“[IA-TF1] are working with us responders and helping us,” Hardin said. “They had done an assessment structural assessment of the area to make sure that it’s safe for emergency responders to go in ... Our problem was we had a building in the way, that we had to take down. We finally got that building down early this afternoon.”

With Tuesday’s extreme heat, crews went in five at a time and rotated every 10 minutes to stay cool. Hardin said about 15 different agencies in the area assisted in the response.

“We have so many departments here to give everybody a chance to go in and help out,” Hardin said. [They come out to] what we call rehab where they get their vitals checked to make sure they’re doing okay. [They] get something to drink and eat. We’ve had an outpouring of drinks and water Gatorade to the area.”

While officials appreciated the support the community has shown by donating food and water, they said at this point they have more than enough for the crew. They asked people to avoid the area as much as possible.

The Yarmouth Elevator is owned by Agri-Way Partners LLC.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

