Flower shop celebrating 45 years of serving the Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport flower shop is celebrating its 45th anniversary on July 1.

“Flowers by Jerri” first opened for business on July 1, 1977 inside founder Jerri Munson’s home in Davenport.

The first storefront location was opened on 49th and Pine Street in Davenport. Its current location on West Kimberly Road has been opened since July 1, 1992.

Current owner and designer, Trish Thobe, said her parents purchased the flower shop in 1984.

Thobe began working alongside her mother at the 49th and Pine store in 1991.

“We try to stay up with the trends and different ways people want for weddings and different styles of designing,” said Thobe.

The styles of design have changed a lot over the last 45 years, but the commitment to serving the Quad Cities has not.

“I love my job, I love my customers. I love making flowers. We try to custom make what people like,” said Thobe.

From birthdays, to anniversaries, or “just because”, Thobe and her team of florists can design a bouquet for any occasion.

For thobe, she has a personal favorite.

“I enjoy Mother’s Day. Just making everyone’s moms happy. And get to custom make things for them,” said Thobe.

For 25 years, Thobe worked alongside her mom, Mary.

“We had a lot of fun. We laughed, we fought. We just enjoyed each other’s company. It’s just quality time that I would never get back, you know, being with her every day for 25 years,” said Thobe.

When Mary passed five years ago, Trish took the torch to carry on the legacy of “Flowers by Jerri.”

While you can find a flurry of flowers in the shop, thobe has added more local products.

“We have candles. We have the grounding stone. We sell honey, we have cards, we have rocks. We try to make it personal and bring the community in,” said Thobe.

Community that becomes family.

“It’s a family. It really is. You do know just about everybody that comes in. And we always ask them if it’s their first time if it seems like their first time,” said Barb Spies, a 10 year employee at Flowers by Jerri.

For longtime customers, it’s no surprise when they walk into the flower shop to see Lucy, the teacup poodle.

“People come in just to see Lucy. They’re like, ‘is Lucy here?’ They don’t buy flowers, but then they come back because it’s a destination,” said Thobe.

The business has changed quite a bit over the last 45 years, especially with the popularity of online sales.

Thobe said navigating the COVID-19 pandemic had its challengers, but overall business has been up over the last couple years as many people are sending loved ones flowers instead of seeing them in person.

There will be an open house celebration at Flowers by Jerri from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 24, located at 616 W. Kimberly Road in Davenport.

There will be raffle prizes, grounding stones, appetizers and much more. There will even be a dozen roses available to purchase for just $45.

