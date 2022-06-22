Four wanted men arrested after driving at high speeds through Whiteside County

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - Four men wanted on various charges are in custody after a traffic stop led to a crash in Whiteside County. According to the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office on June 21, 2022 around 8:00 a.m., a Whiteside County Deputy was conducting stationary patrol on Interstate-88, when a silver Dodge Charger was clocked at 111-mph. It matched the description in an alert for a vehicle involved in a fleeing & eluding incident in Rock Island County.

The deputy made an attempt to the stop the vehicle, but terminated the pursuit as the driver took the exit ramp off the highway. The driver traveled on U.S. Rt. 30, and the vehicle was spotted by Rock Falls police while traveling 90 mph in a 40 mph zone. Although not being pursued, authorities say the driver continued at a high rate of speed. The driver then lost control and went off the road, rolling the vehicle. It came to rest in the 700 block of East Rt 30.

After the accident, four men were seen attempting to exit the vehicle and flee the scene. One suspect, 23-year-old Montriel D. Clark of Rockford, was taken into custody and taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, then moved to the Whiteside County Jail. Clark was wanted out of Rockford on an arrest warrant for 1st degree murder and weapons and battery charges.

Additional officers from the Illinois State Police, Sterling, Rock Falls, Prophetstown, and Fulton police departments were called to help search for the remaining suspects. Officers apprehended 28-year-old Gregory Gould of Rockford, who was found hiding in a shed behind a residential property. Then, they searched a wooded area with help from the Carroll County K-9, aerial drones, and officers on foot. They then found the remaining two suspects, 20-year-old Jimmitreus J Castleberry of Aurora, and 23-year-old Terrance T. Howard of Hazel Crest. Castleberry was wanted by the Illinois Department of Corrections on a parole violation, while Howard was wanted out of Rockford for failure to appear and fleeing & eluding.

Evidence recovered at the scene included a .38 caliber Smith and Wesson handgun and a 9mm Glock handgun with an extended magazine and an installed after-market device that converts the semi-automatic weapon to fully automatic. Officials say several drugs, including crack cocaine, MDMA and cannabis, were also found.

The Sheriff’s office notes that an erroneous social media post, stating a male suspect apprehended east of the crash scene on McNeil Road was involved in the incident. That person was NOT involved and was apprehended on an outstanding Whiteside County warrant for failure to pay or appear.

