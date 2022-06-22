Advertisement

Man charged with assault after allegedly sucker punching Louisville mayor

Three days after being sucker-punched, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer is holding events out in public.
By Dustin Vogt and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A Kentucky man has been charged with assault after allegedly sucker punching Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer early Saturday evening.

Antwon Brown, 30, was arrested on Tuesday in connection to Saturday’s incident where Fischer was punched and knocked to the ground at Fourth Street Live, WAVE reports.

The incident was caught on camera while Fischer was at a public event.

Louisville police are looking for the man who punched their city’s mayor in the face Saturday night. (Source: Louisville Police Department)

According to an arrest report, Brown is said to have punched Fischer in his lower face and neck area. Fischer was knocked backwards when he fell to the ground.

Brown walked away after hitting Fischer, the report states. The attack is said to have been unprovoked.

Investigation into the incident revealed Brown as a possible suspect. Brown was later seen on video surveillance entering his apartment complex wearing the same clothing seen in the video where Fischer had been attacked.

The report said Fischer suffered from soreness to the right side of his neck and visible redness in the area.

On Tuesday, Fischer released a statement saying he is doing well and “appreciates the support he has received.”

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Brown has been booked in Metro Corrections and is scheduled to appear in court on June 22.

