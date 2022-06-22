Rock Island County Health Department starts vaccinating kids 6 months to 4 years old

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department is set to begin giving COVID-19 vaccines to children from 6 months to 4 years old on June 29.

“We’ve worked hard to protect tens of thousands of Rock Island County residents from the worst of the virus that causes COVID-19,” health department Administrator Nita Ludwig said. “We are happy now to be able to protect our youngest residents and offer peace of mind to parents.”

The vaccine clinics will be by appointment and the first one will be held on June 29, the health department said in a media release. To make an appointment, call 309-794-7080.

The health department said for the foreseeable future Wednesday clinics will be for this age group. Pfizer vaccinations will be given during the morning appointments and Moderna vaccinations during the afternoon appointments.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the Pfizer and the Moderna vaccines on Saturday. The health department said it received both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for this age group Wednesday.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is authorized to be given to children ages 6 months to 4 years in three microgram doses, with a three-week interval between the first two doses, followed by a third dose at least eight weeks after the second dose, according to the health department. The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is authorized to be given to children 6 months to 4 years in two 25-microgram doses with 28 days between the two doses.

“We urge parents to continue to take this unpredictable virus seriously and have their children vaccinated as soon as possible,” Ludwig said. “Children who are vaccinated do not need to quarantine from school or daycare after an exposure, unless they are showing symptoms.”

The health department said, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics, more than 13.5 million children in the U.S. have been infected with COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic, and although most children experience mild symptoms, more than 42,000 have been hospitalized in the U.S. and at least 1,240 children younger than 18 have died.

According to the health department, appointments for children ages 6 months to 4 are required because young children need extra time and care during vaccination.

Everyone 5 years and older can be vaccinated against COVID-19 on a walk-in basis, the health department said. Moderna is available for 18 and older and is offered on Tuesdays and Pfizer for 5 and older is offered on Fridays. All doses are available, including second boosters.

The health department said everyone age 5 and older is eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster five months after the completion of the initial two-dose series. Second boosters are recommended at least four months after the first booster for those who are age 50 and older and those 12 and older who are moderately or severely immunosuppressed, according to the health department. The CDC offers a tool to help residents find out when a booster is appropriate for them at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/booster-shot.html

