Advertisement

San Francisco subway train shooting kills 1, wounds another

FILE - Supervisor Myrna Melgar says the San Francisco Police Department informed her that the...
FILE - Supervisor Myrna Melgar says the San Francisco Police Department informed her that the shooting happened on a San Francisco Muni train between Forest Hill and Castro stations.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco city supervisor says one person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting on a subway train Wednesday.

Supervisor Myrna Melgar says the San Francisco Police Department informed her that the shooting happened on a San Francisco Muni train between Forest Hill and Castro stations.

She says the perpetrator ran out of the train at the Castro station and remains at large.

San Francisco police and city transportation officials did not immediately respond to telephone messages seeking more information.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keil is charged with child endangerment with serious injury.
Police: Woman charged with child endangerment after leaving baby in car while shopping
Rock Island Police say he is a dangerous fugitive wanted on firearm charges.
Rock Island police searching for man considered ‘dangerous fugitive’
The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office responded to Yarmouth Elevator about 8:08 a.m. for a...
First responders continue search for missing Yarmouth Elevator employee
File photo of police lights.
1 hurt after overnight shooting in Davenport
Lee County deputies found 1 dead, another injured in Amboy

Latest News

Leonard Linton chose a one-time, lump-sum payment of over $1.6 million at the lottery...
Man credits pregnant dog for $2M lottery win
The owner faces multiple counts of cruelty to persons with infirmities, Medicaid fraud, and...
Nursing home owner whose residents suffered in Ida arrested
In this image taken from video from Bakhtar State News Agency, Taliban fighters secure a...
Afghanistan quake kills 1,000 people, deadliest in decades
Juul vape pens could be pulled from U.S. shelves.
Report: FDA might order Juul to pull e-cigs from shelves
Rock Island County Health Department logo
Rock Island County Health Department starts vaccinating kids 6 months to 4 years old