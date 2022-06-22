Advertisement

Tesla to cut 10% of salaried staff, Elon Musk says

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he also expects Tesla’s overall workforce to be larger in a year than...
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he also expects Tesla’s overall workforce to be larger in a year than it is now.(The Babylon Bee / YouTube)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company is moving ahead with plans to lay off about 10% of its salaried staff.

But he also said he expects Tesla’s overall workforce to be larger in a year than it is now.

In a video Tuesday, he said the company grew a little too fast in some areas, so the layoffs are needed.

But he said a year from now he expects their headcount to be higher than it is now, for both salaried and hourly workers.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keil is charged with child endangerment with serious injury.
Police: Woman charged with child endangerment after leaving baby in car while shopping
Rock Island Police say he is a dangerous fugitive wanted on firearm charges.
Rock Island police searching for man considered ‘dangerous fugitive’
The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office responded to Yarmouth Elevator about 8:08 a.m. for a...
First responders continue search for missing Yarmouth Elevator employee overnight
File photo of police lights.
1 hurt after overnight shooting in Davenport
Lee County deputies found 1 dead, another injured in Amboy

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - President Joe Biden on Wednesday will call on Congress to suspend federal gasoline...
Biden to call for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes
The White House has been working to make supply more available as it has faced pressure from...
US importing baby formula from Mexico to ease shortage
A woman walks past a building destroyed in Russian shelling in Borodyanka, on the outskirts of...
Ukraine expects EU-wide support for candidacy to join bloc
Grace Routon was selling lemonade on Saturday when two boys bought a glass before taking all...
Money stolen from 11-year-old’s lemonade stand
Filming is planned to take place from September to early October, organizers say.
Field of Dreams TV series taking applications for paid extras