‘Bix @ 6′ training begins

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Grab your favorite pair of running shoes and head to downtown Davenport for the opening ‘Bix@6′ training run of the year.

Runners will start on Fourth street, head up Pershing Avenue, go east on Kirkwood Boulevard, down to McClellan Boulevard, and back.

Water is provided, and the course will be protected by the Davenport Police Department.

New this year, there will be national anthem tryouts to replace Jack Kerry who retired. Race director Michelle Juehring said she is excited to start off the Bix season.

“It’s an opportunity for people to get together that haven’t seen each other all year, not only practice running or walking the course but for the community to come together, have fun, and say hi to everyone,” Juehring said.” It’s a great time to be in the Quad Cities and come on down to Davenport. Tonight is an exciting night for the community.”

The action gets started at 6 p.m. Tonight’s training run is free for those registered for the Bix 7 race, and there is on-site registration available. At 7, the Brady Street Sprint Trials take place.

Free parking is offered in the Quad-City Times parking lot.

