Bix at 6 trainings kicks off Thursday

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad-City Times Bix 7 Race is a little over a month away and Bix at 6 trainings are starting Thursday.

For the first time this year, the Bix will host National Anthem auditions, due to the previous singer, Jack Kerry’s retirement after 30 years.

“So we’re opening up auditions for any individual or group vocalists acapella come on down, try out both this Thursday and next Thursday. And then the other thing that we’ve got going on that starts at 7 o’clock are the trials for the Brady Street sprints,” said Michelle Juehring, Race Director of Quad-City Times Bix 7.

Juehring says the training route starts at 4th St. and Leclaire St., runners will go west on 4th St., turn right on Pershing, and continue to Kirkwood Blvd.

She goes on to say runners should make sure they are hydrated for trainings during warm temperatures this week.

This year marks the 48th running of the Bix. Thursdays run will be a 2-mile run or walk.

The next practice runs feature a variation of running or walking for 1-2 miles.

Those who register for the Bix Thursday, can get a free Iowa American Water t-shirt.

