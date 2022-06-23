Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by police in connection to Rock Island shooting

Have you seen him?
Have you seen him?(KWQC/Crime Stoppers)
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Derrick Nephew Jr., 28, is wanted by Rock Island police for aggravated battery with a firearm and two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

According to police, the charges are in connection with a shooting in the Circle K convenience store parking lot that left one person injured the day before. Nephew’s bond is set at $300,000.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 6-foot-1, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you will receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jon Kucharo, 46, is charged with 2nd-degree arson, a Class C felony and four counts of...
Police: Davenport man arrested, charged with setting off pipe bomb Wednesday
Missing person found dead after grain bins collapsed in Yarmouth, deputies say
Four wanted men arrested after driving at high speeds through Whiteside County
File photo of police lights.
1 hurt after overnight shooting in Davenport
The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office responded to Yarmouth Elevator about 8:08 a.m. for a...
First responders continue search for missing Yarmouth Elevator employee

Latest News

Davenport police are asking for the publics help to identify the suspects.
CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport Graffiti
Davenport police are asking the public for help identifying the suspects responsible for an...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police ask for help identifying suspects spray painting in Downtown Davenport neighborhoods
Have you seen her?
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted in Rock Island County for failing to appear
Deputies identify 2 men who drowned in Altona pond