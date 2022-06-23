CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by police in connection to Rock Island shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Derrick Nephew Jr., 28, is wanted by Rock Island police for aggravated battery with a firearm and two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

According to police, the charges are in connection with a shooting in the Circle K convenience store parking lot that left one person injured the day before. Nephew’s bond is set at $300,000.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 6-foot-1, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you will receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

