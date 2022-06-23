CRIME STOPPERS: Police ask for help identifying suspects spray painting in Downtown Davenport neighborhoods

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are asking the public for help identifying the suspects responsible for an increase in graffiti damage in the Downtown Davenport neighborhoods.

According to police, the suspects have been spray painting this same image in several locations downtown.

Crime Stoppers said the pictured graffiti was painted on the Bucktown Center, at 225 E. 2nd Street. The graffiti has been removed by the Downtown Davenport Partnership.

If you have information about the suspect, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

