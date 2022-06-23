CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted in Rock Island County for failing to appear

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen her?

Roberta Shuppy, 45, is wanted in Rock Island County for failing to appear in court on burglary and possession of controlled substance charges.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said she is 5-foot-5, 128 pounds with black hair and green eyes.

If you know where he is, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you will receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

