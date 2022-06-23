Advertisement

Deputies identify 2 men who drowned in Altona pond

(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Knox County deputies have identified the two men who drowned in an Altona pond Saturday afternoon.

Steven Dennison, 73, of Altona and Keith Dennison, 67, of Galva were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to deputies.

According to a media release, officers responded around noon to a pond on private property in the 2600 block of Knox Highway 12 for an accident involving two drowning victims.

According to deputies, a preliminary autopsy report did not indicate any evidence of foul play.

The investigation is ongoing, deputies said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Knox County Sheriff’s Department at 309-343-9151 or through the website www.knoxcountysheriffil.com.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jon Kucharo, 46, is charged with 2nd-degree arson, a Class C felony and four counts of...
Police: Davenport man arrested, charged with setting off pipe bomb Wednesday
Missing person found dead after grain bins collapsed in Yarmouth, deputies say
File photo of police lights.
1 hurt after overnight shooting in Davenport
The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office responded to Yarmouth Elevator about 8:08 a.m. for a...
First responders continue search for missing Yarmouth Elevator employee
Four wanted men arrested after driving at high speeds through Whiteside County

Latest News

Bix at 6 Trainings kicks off Thursday
Bix at 6 trainings kicks off Thursday
Sunny and warm today
Sunny and warm today
First responders battle emergencies and extreme heat this summer
Quad City Area first responders battle emergencies in extreme heat this summer
Soon, the City of Davenport will have an idea of what to expect from a project years in the...
Davenport chooses design firm for new riverfront park