Deputies identify 2 men who drowned in Altona pond

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Knox County deputies have identified the two men who drowned in an Altona pond Saturday afternoon.

Steven Dennison, 73, of Altona and Keith Dennison, 67, of Galva were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to deputies.

According to a media release, officers responded around noon to a pond on private property in the 2600 block of Knox Highway 12 for an accident involving two drowning victims.

According to deputies, a preliminary autopsy report did not indicate any evidence of foul play.

The investigation is ongoing, deputies said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Knox County Sheriff’s Department at 309-343-9151 or through the website www.knoxcountysheriffil.com.

