FIRST ALERT DAY SATURDAY (June 25, 2022) FOR STRONG STORMS

One morning round, one afternoon/evening round
By Alexis Hermansen and Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - ***FIRST ALERT DAY Saturday 4 AM-Noon and 4 PM-9 PM for strong storms***

A First Alert Day will be in effect Saturday for strong to severe storms. There will be two rounds with these storms. The first round will come in from the northwest and will cross the QCA from 4 AM to noon. The main threats with this round will be heavy rain and gusty winds. After the morning round moves out there will be dry time. If there is enough sun in the early afternoon, there will be a severe threat for the second round of storms in the late afternoon/early evening.

The marginal risk for the second round of showers/storms includes most of the QCA.
A few more showers/storms will move into western counties closer 4 PM and keep moving east through 9 PM. The second round of storms has a marginal risk from the Storm Prediction Center. The risk for severe weather in the late Saturday round will be for damaging winds and hail.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

