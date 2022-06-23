Free children’s library coming to ‘The Lincoln Center’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The second annual “Cops N’ Kids” Community Book Drive will be held at KWQC-TV6 June 24 from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Quad Cities chapter of Cops N’ Kids was developed through a partnership with The Lincoln Center and Davenport Police Department in 2021.

Some of the books donated at the book drive will fill some of the bookshelves at a new, free children’s library being built inside The Lincoln Center.

“I wasn’t expecting almost 4,000 books (laughter). We had a whole room full of books.”

That was the result of last year’s inaugural cops n’ kids community book drive.

The Lincoln Center and the Davenport Police Department teamed up to create the Quad Cities chapter of “Cops N’ Kids.”

“This was the perfect partnership with them to be able to go out into the community, share books with children, develop positive relationships, and to try to change that narrative when it comes to literacy in the black community in the Quad Cities,” said Tracy Singleton, executive director of The Lincoln Center.

The collected books are transferred to The Lincoln Center where they are sorted and distributed.

Once a month, Davenport Police officers collect books to hand out to kids in the community.

Officer Kevin Carver is part of DPD’s Community Impact Team, and shares a success story from last year.

“We saw a family at the Lincoln Center. A young woman and her daughter were just sitting in the car waiting for another child to come out of The Lincoln Center. We walked up to them, we gave them a book, and we continued unloading, and we saw when we were unloading, the mom was already reading this infant a book,” said Carver.

Some of the books donated this year will stay at The Lincoln Center for many programs throughout the year, including a free summer reading program for kindergarten through third graders.

“That’s where we have the biggest drop in reading proficiency. So, starting next week parents can come up here and get a bag full of ten books that their kids can read during the summer,” said Singleton.

Later in July, a new, free children’s library will be open at the Lincoln Center.

“For this space we want to create it so that they will love coming to this space and love sitting at the little table or love sitting in the bean-bag chair so that they will develop a love of reading,” said Singleton.

Quad City Arts granted money to bring a mural and furniture to the library.

“It is about a six foot mural that goes across and it is beautiful. So, we are very excited about that and the furniture going into the library as well,” said Singleton.

All to encourage more kids to read.

“If ‘Cops N’ Kids’ is just one way. If our free library is just one way, then we’re adding to the challenge of getting books in the homes of children,” said Singleton.

The free library will be available to all children and families. Books can be taken home to be part of at-home libraries.

If you aren’t able to make it to TV6′s book drive and want to donate, Tracy Singleton accepts donations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at The Lincoln Center, located at 318 N. 7th Street in Davenport.

