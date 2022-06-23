Hy-Vee Offering Covid Vaccines For Kids

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Select Hy-Vee stores are offering pediatric Covid-19 vaccines. The shots are free and must be by appointment. Last week, the FDA and CDC approved a 3-dose Pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 6 months to 4 years old and a 2-dose Pediatric Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for patients ages 6 months to 5 years old. However, under the PREP Act, retail pharmacies are only authorized to administer vaccines to patients ages 3+. Patients younger than age 3 should visit their pediatrician or healthcare provider to receive the vaccine.

The Pediatric COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer available varies by Hy-Vee Pharmacy location. Appointments for the vaccine can be made at www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine. A parent or legal guardian must consent to the vaccination and accompany all minors to their vaccination. It is recommended vaccine recipients/guardians bring the following to their appointment: insurance card (if they have insurance) and Medicare Part B red, white and blue card (if Medicare recipient); photo ID; and their COVID-19 vaccination record card. Masks are required. If patients do not have insurance, they can still be vaccinated.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.