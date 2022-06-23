ImpactLife to give $20 gift cards to donors during week before July 4

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -ImpactLife is calling for urgent action to avoid a shortage in the blood supply.

ImpactLife is joining blood providers across the country in reporting critically low blood inventory levels and is now appealing to all current and potential donors to schedule donations.

To help increase appointments in the week prior to July 4, donors who come to ImpactLife Donor Centers from June 27-July 4 will receive a voucher to redeem for a $20 electronic gift card, according to a Thursday release.

For donations received outside of this time frame and at all mobile blood drives, donors will receive a voucher for a $10 e-gift card or 500 points to use in the ImpactLife Donor Rewards Store.

To provide optimally for the 124 hospitals the blood center serves, ImpactLife aims to maintain a five-day supply of all blood components. But with the donation rate consistently low for several weeks in a row, type O (positive and negative) red blood cells are at just a one-day supply. Other blood types have consistently been at a 2- to 3-day supply since the beginning of June.

Blood and platelet donations are used to support ongoing, routine use at local hospitals while a reserve is needed in case of a spike in demand due to large scale emergency or mass trauma.

To schedule an appointment for donation, call (800) 747-5401 or schedule online at www.bloodcenter.org, or via the Blood Center’s mobile app (www.bloodcenter.org/app).

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.