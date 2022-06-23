Advertisement

Jo Daviess deputies investigate shooting in Galena

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JO DAVIESS Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Jo Daviess deputies are investigating after a person was shot in Galena Wednesday, according to deputies.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded about 9:08 p.m. to a report of a person being shot with “some type of weapon,” according to a media release.

According to deputies, it was reported the suspect fled the scene before deputies had arrived.

A Code Red system was activated alerting the public of the suspect’s description, deputies said. There is no ongoing threat at this time.

Jo Daviess County K9 Units responded to the scene and a broadened search was started.

According to deputies, the suspect was arrested about 12:19 a.m. Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing, deputies said. No more details are being released at this time.

Deputies said there is no ongoing threat at this time.

The Galena Police Department, East Dubuque Police Department and the Illinois State Police assisted, deputies said.

